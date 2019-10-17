File encroachment status of State land at Gulmarg: DB tells CB

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of State High Court on Wednesday directed Crime Branch to file status report on encroachment of State Land at Gulmarg.

The court direction came in a Public Interest Litigation filed to highlight environmental degradation in Gulmarg.

The DB observed that on October 5, 2019, it had noted the factual narration by the respondents which showed that the applicant is an encroacher on public land. “The respondents have pointed out the series of illegalities committed by the encroachers on the land which belongs to the Gulmarg Development Authority. The reply manifested that the applicant is not only an encroacher on public land but also illegal revenue entries have been made by the applicant besides electricity and water connections have been illegally obtained and the land is under illegal occupation.

During the course of hearing, Senior Additional Advocate General submitted that an enquiry in this matter has been conducted by the Crime Branch. Subsequently, the DB directed Crime Branch to file status report.

DB also directed SHO Gulmarg to inform the Court regarding status of registration of the present case.

DB also directed Gulmarg Development Authority to place before the Court the steps taken for retrieving the encroached land.