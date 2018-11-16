Fighting tsunami of corruption in J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

Omkar Dattatray

Lard Acton had rightly said long before that “Power corrupts a man and absolute power corrupts absolutely”. This quotation has universal applicability with India as no exception. However, it is particularly more truly in case of Indian state of J&K. corruption has become a subject of hot discussion and debate in J&K in the current days thanks to the honest disclosure of the corruption cases by the Governor Satya Pal malik and he deserves all kudos for this uprightness. The canker of corruption has assumed serious proportion and is a cause of concern for all right thinking people, NGOs and the powers as well. The corruption is all pervasive and has invaded every walk of societal public life. It has grown malignant and is spreading fastly to all sectors of public life in the State of J&K as well. It is seen from top to bottom of the administrative ladder and is eating the very vitals of our economy and bureaucracy and is threatening the very existence of our institutional mechanism and governmental functioning.

It is so unfortunate that the corruption in J&K stands institutionalised. While corruption has a pan India presence, it has become a way of life in J&K. corruption has eroded very credibility of our administrative and institutional functioning. More recently, scourge of corruption has become talk of the town because of the sensational and bold revelations of the Governor. It is so good that the Governor has expressed his resolve to root out this curse from the body politic and administrative and institutional set up of the State. He has said that big fishes who are involved in corruption cases will not be spared and they will have to face the music. The common man of the State has welcomed the resolve of the Governor to weed out corruption from the administrative, bureaucratic and institutional framework of the State so that the money which is released by the Centre for the development of the State reaches the poor and the concerned quarters and is used for the purpose for which it is given. The menace of corruption is very deep rooted from top to bottom and it is no mean task to curb corruption and free the socio-political and bureaucracy from the mad race of corruption. It is a Herculean task indeed and now it is to be seen as to how the new Governor will implement his pious and bold resolve to stem the rot of corruption from the State. The fight against corruption needs political will and determination but Governor being no political head but the constitutional head of the State and the head of government as well in Governor’s rule and so it requires his determination to fight the menace of corruption. Earlier also such statements of fighting corruption have emanated from the political incumbents and popular rulers of the State but on ground nothing has changed and corruption remains to rule the roost. It continues to invade the honest people of the State who are being looted by the corrupt Babus and want a relief from the threatening postures of corrupt apparatus and establishments. It is ironic and a sorry state of affairs that there is corruption in the State’s premier and its own bank- the J&K Bank, where it is alleged that in the recruitment of the staff the whole select list of more than 500 selectees had been changed and a new select list of the blue-eyed aspirants framed under political pressure. It is a shocking disclosure and needs to be investigated and probed and those responsible for this recruitment scam be identified and exemplary punishment awarded to them after speedy trial by judiciary.

This only will restore the eroded credibility of the system and more so of the State’s own J&K Bank, which is in the storm of controversy due to the recent disclosures made by Governor’s administration. Not only in J&K Bank alone but there is hanky-panky in the recruitment of the administrative officers of KAS cadre and it is alleged that an aspirant of KAS was selected without writing the case papers and this is a very shocking disclosure and shows to what extent corruption has invaded the State. What the poor and innocent people will expect from such KAS officers who themselves are selected by foul means. The canker of corruption is such deep rooted that no work is done without greasing the palms of the concerned Babus and the person who resists the payment of bribe is looked down upon and is bracketed as odd man out and it is akin to the case of pot calling the kettle black. The fact is the corrupt officials and officers should be looked down upon and not the honest man because honesty is the best policy and in the ultimate analysis it is the honest and virtuous who come victorious. The melody of corruption should be seen with contempt and corrupt people should be scolded and not showered praise on having the accumulated ill gotten wealth. Recently, a scam of corruption has surfaced in Tourism Department of J&K and it needs probe and investigation to fix the responsibility and punish the guilty. It is peculiar but sad that an ordinary Junior Assistant of Consumer Affairs and Civil Supply has become a multi-millionaire due to corrupt practices and has links with the higher-ups and politicians and this was disclosed many a time by State Times newspaper. Thank god now this corrupt multi-millionaire is behind bars. The corruption cases mentioned above are the tip of the iceberg and more such cases will be disclosed in the course of time, one outnumbering the other in gravity and magnitude.

One of the Ex-Chief Election Commissioners of India T.N Sheshan had aptly remarked about corruption, “Tu Cheez badi hai mast mast”. He was a strong advocate of eradication of corruption from body politic and administration. We should take cue from such crusaders against corruption and fight corruption to the logical end if we cannot eliminate it, we can reduce its effect and scale. Governor or his administration cannot free us from the shackles and perils of corruption alone but it needs concerted efforts of well meaning people to weed it out from our set up. Otherwise solemn declarations are mere pious wishes and utopian in nature unless translated into practice to kill the hydra headed giant of corruption which steers us in the face. As a first step Governor has set into operation a new anti corruption body called Anti-corruption Bureau to deal with the cases of rampant corruption. Governor is deeply pained and disturbed on the state of corruption in the State and rightly concerned to weed this menace from the State’s administrative and institutional set up. All of us should help the Governor’s administration to nip the evil of corruption in the bud for the betterment of the State. Since the present incumbent of the gubernatorial post is a shrewd political figure as well and he will put his political acumen and expertise into practice to curb the menace of corruption from the face of J&K which this will be a great service to the State. But all of us should put our efforts together and cooperate with the Governor’s administration to eradicate and fight the tsunami of corruption before it will give an irreparable blow to us. Therefore, to cleanse the system from this pollution of corruption we must work in unison to attack the monster of corruption and help the Governor’s administration to free the State from this melody. The time only will tell which way the wind will blow.