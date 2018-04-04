Fighting crime

Share Share 0 Share 0

Centre’s commitment to check growing crime through various legislations looks to hit rough patches in many states. The recent move of Uttar Pradesh Government to bring in Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Bill, which was passed recently amidst a walk-out by the Opposition, has met opposition from none other than the politicians and the parties. The state government has been eager to hold forth the Bill as an example of commitment to uphold law and order in the state. Perhaps oft-repeated claims about law and order being ‘under control’ have started to sound a bit hollow. That could be because the ground reality belies the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s assurances. There is no denial of the fact the state had witnessed sustained communal disturbances along with a spurt in crime against Dalits and women. It is not as if there is a paucity of laws to tackle crime. The problem lies in the political will to implement them with fairness. Moreover, a draconian legislation, one which allegedly undermines democratic rights as well as constitutional entitlements, cannot be the answer to the problem. Uttar Pradesh police has the notoriety of committing maximum number of human rights violations. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s willingness to stifle dissenting voices is well known. Is this the reason for the state Opposition to allege that the new law could be used to settle scores? A law cannot be allowed to legitimise ethical violations in the name of deterrence. Yet, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, two other states where the BJP is in power, have passed equally controversial legislations to check crime. The BJP’s endorsement of a muscular approach to nearly every problem deserves scrutiny. Be it the border dispute with China, the national policy on Kashmir, or, in this case, tackling crime in UP, the party has consistently relied on the proverbial iron hand in spite of the obvious limitations. Its love for stringent, but unimaginative, interventions has its compulsions. The party crafts its policies – national or local- with an eye out for possible political dividends.