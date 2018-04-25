Fighting break-India, anti-national forces: BAJ submission to SC

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: High Court Bar Association Jammu (BAJ) on Tuesday made a submission in the Supreme Court, saying it did not obstruct the smooth functioning of the justice delivery system in an alleged rape and murder case of Rassana.

In a 10-page affidavit, submitted in the Apex Court, General Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu Prem N Sadotra also informed the Court that the issue of causing obstruction or extending any threat to Advocate from appearing in the High Court on behalf of the victim in the case by the office bearers or any other member of the Association is totally false and baseless and the same is vehemently/specifically denied.

The affidavit also informed the court that the State has miserably failed to perform its constitutional duty and is encouraging certain forces that are hell bent to change Jammu’s demography so that the people living in Jammu region are made to feel insecure and toe line of anti -national forces, which are patronized by foreign powers, especially Pakistan.

General Secretary also informed the Apex court that the J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu is not just a body of lawyers but also a body of responsible citizens whose duty is to fight against the break-India and anti-national forces and ensure the unity and Integrity of India.

The BAJ also apprised the Apex court that the fact that there is real grave threat to our own life and national security, which is why the Association plunged, especially in view of the attack on Sunjwan Army camp on February 10, 2018.

“The illegal settlements of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis at strategic locations in Jammu including Army camps, Railway Station, Airport, bridges, on Jammu’s high hills and along the National Highway and the directions by the government to Deputy Commissioners and IGP, Jammu to promote demographic changes, bovine smuggling and subverting the rule of law were and are the issues of the State and national importance and hence it was our duty towards the nation to take up these issues in right earnest”, the affidavit states.

Referring to the victims’ lawyer, General Secretary BAJ submitted in its affidavit that Deepika Singh Rajawat made a complaint to the Chief Justice (Acting) on April 9, 2018 with regard to alleged threat by President J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu as is evident from affidavit of High Court of J&K. She alleged threat on April 4, 2018 whereas in media alleged threat is on April 11, 2018. The statement is itself contradictory and misleading.

The Apex court was also informed that the lawyer had appeared in OWP No 259/2018on each and every date fixed in the aforesaid case i.e February 9, Feb 19, Feb 21, March 9, March 14, April 9 and April 11, 2018. On all these occasions neither the office bearers nor any member of the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu ever stopped, threatened or obstructed the aforesaid advocate.

General Secretary also informed the Apex Court that these facts have been placed before a committee constituted by Bar Council of India headed by Justice Tarun Agarwal (former Chief Justice, High Court) during its recent visit to Jammu on April 20, 2018.

The BAJ also informed the Apex Court that a motivated and malicious campaign by national media channels created an erroneous impression about the motives of the Bandh Call in Jammu on April 11 by projecting the legal fraternity and also the people supporting the Bandh as pro-rapists, which is factually incorrect and misleading as such denied.