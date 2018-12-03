FIGHTING AIDS

Share Share 0 Share 0

December 1 remained World AIDS Day. This year it was more special as it marked its 30th anniversary also. It is a laudable credo since knowledge of HIV status is the beginning of the patient’s road to recovery. For, if diagnosed well in time, quality care effectively prevents the spread of the virus. It is crucial for the HIV-positive to be given a helping hand to lead healthy and productive lives. Ignorance of status, on the other hand, results in a swift decline towards full-blown AIDS, recovery from whose blow is difficult. However, sadly, as per the United Nations report of 2016, only 53 per cent of the 36.7 million people living with HIV have access to treatment. Obviously, getting treatment is an uphill task especially for the poor patient. Surprisingly Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low last year in HIV positive cases. The prevalence of HIV in adults in the State is seven times lower at 0.03 per cent than the national average of 0.22 per cent. Highest prevalence HIV was recorded in Mizoram at 2.04 per cent. Although the prevalence of the deadly infection was low in J&K, however, the rate of decline in new infections was not as good as other states. In J&K, there was a decrease of 9 per cent in new infections in 2017, compared to 62 per cent in the neighboring state of Haryana. We must realise that HIV programmes have little value unless taken to the ambitious goal of eradicating the epidemic as the fight lacks teeth and political will. In tandem, the support of communities and civil society is essential for the well-being of the patients. In most of the cases the diagnosed belong to very poor families. More is needed to be done by reaching out to the affected segment of the population and not just conducting seminars in closed enclosures. There are 36 integrated counseling and testing centers in J&K, 20 in Kashmir Division and 16 in Jammu Division to provide an array of services for HIV awareness, detection and treatment but only caution and vigil can help keep HIV at bay.