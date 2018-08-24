FIGHT AGAINST DRUGS

Share Share 0 Share 0

The coming together of four Chief Ministers of northern states — Capt Amarinder Singh from Punjab, Manohar Lal Khattar from Haryana, Jairam Thakur from Himacahl Pradesh and Trivendra Singh Rawat from Uttarakhand–to fight against growing menace of drugs shows the spread of the malady among the masses. Jammu -Kashmir missed the bus as there was Governor’s rule. This is the first time an initiative of such magnitude has been taken up and agreeing to share the info on a time basis with investing more resources in setting up more de-addiction centres and strengthening the existing ones whether in the public or private sector. With prevailing vintage laws to deal with drug-related crimes especially when the crime and magnitude has changed so much looks to be herculean task for the enforcement agencies. What is needed is revamping the system and updating it to align with stringent clauses so that punishment works as a deterrent for both user as well as for the trafficker and not as source for making money for policewala. The growing drug business has made some of the cops in Punjab so rich that their assets are much beyond their source of income. The 2016 terrorists attack on Pathankot Air Base brought forth drug angle involving a senior police of the Gurdaspur District under vigilance scanner. Any attempt to reform the drug law to bring the spotlight on chemical drugs that are actually pauperising individuals and destroying the society’s fabric rather than civilisational drugs such as Ganja and Charas runs afoul of the powerful, but signifies simplistic notion that all drugs are bad. The politicians need to bite the bullet and perhaps ease their dependence on liquor lobbies for revenue to the central exchequer and personal aggrandisement in order to avert a chemical drug epidemic that will destroy the youth. Uneven coordination among government agencies is only a small part of the problem. What is required is a gargantuan effort to overhaul the drug laws that are currently based on prohibitionist sentiment, blind aping of Western laws and lack of consultation in lawmaking. Without conceptual clarity it is doubtful if such well-meaning exercises will achieve much.