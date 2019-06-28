Field Archery Camp held at Khanyar

Share Share Share 0

Sports Reporter

KHANYAR: Field Archery Association of Jammu and Kashmir organised a two-day basic coaching camp cum competition at Bluebells School Khanyar involving around 80 boys and girls.

The camp took place under the supervision of Mudasir and coordinated by Aamir and Mukhtar Rasool Bhat (Secretary).

In the valedictory of the camp and competition, Chairman Bluebells School, Shafat along with Principal, Sumaira as also Physical Education Teacher distributed medals and merit certificates among 24 archers, who excelled in different categories.