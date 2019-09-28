FICCI presents ‘Certificate of Recognition’ to SP City North

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Amritpal Singh, SP City North Jammu, was awarded a Certificate of Recognition as the Best Performing Officer 2018-19 for his performance in preventing counterfeiting and smuggling by the FICCI Committee against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities. He had led the investigation in FIR No 38/19 under Sections 8, 21, 22 and 29 of PS City, dated May 27, 2019, wherein about 12 Kg of heroin was recovered and several smugglers were arrested. Jammu and Kashmir Police is proud of the young officer and wished him best of luck for times to come.