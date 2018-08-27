Festivals losing charm

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

The craze for kites has decreased in the city of Temples. Unlike six years ago when there used to be sky full of kites on Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan and Janamashtmi, one can now spot few kites flying high. The demand for the kites has decreased with children opting to play games on mobiles.

Technology and electronic gadgets creeping into our lives in the past decades have resulted in the fast decline of the trade. It is sad that a young boy would prefer to spend an hour in an air conditioned internet cafe instead of burning himself under the Sun. we are unable to make the new generation learn the joy of flying kites.

Earlier, all cousins and friends get together was there and there used to be a lot of fun and happiness when Raksha Bandhan arrives but today it is just confined to tie Rakhi, offer gifts and then back to Playstations. Is this the way to celebrate a festival?

Our festivals are losing its charm and we need to take it seriously otherwise with the passage of time all our festivals will remain only in books and essays.

D.P Singh (Raju),

Jammu.