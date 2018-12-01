Fencing trials from Dec 2

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Fencing Association shall be conducting selection trials to pick up probables for the forthcoming National Championship to be held at Rudrapur in Uttrakhand from December 26 to 29.

The trials shall be held in both boys and girls sections on December 2 and 3 at MA Stadium at 9:00 AM.

Those eligible fencers have been advised to report the venue on given dates bringing along Aadhaar card and four passport size photographs, a handout issued here on Friday said.