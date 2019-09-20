Fencing Association holds election

SPORTS REPORTER JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Fencing Association held its election for the office bearers repeating most of the individuals for the top posts, here on Thursday. While MJ Sharma retained as President, Vijay Sharma has once again been made General Secretary replacing Mohinder Sharma. Satish Sharma has been made Senior Vice President while Sajad Muzeed Choudhary has been nominated as Treasurer of the Association. Furthermore, the members of the Association authorised the president to nominate other office bearers for the next tenure, a handout issued here today informed. Earlier, the general body meeting was presided over by General Secretary of J&K Olympic Association (JKOA), Ashutosh Sharma and Treasurer of Fencing Association of India (FAI), Ashok Dudhare. Outgoing General Secretary, Mohinder Sharma presented the vote of thanks.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rotarians, PTTI Vijaypur organise medical camp
New open-source microscope may help paralysis patients
A film will definitely come on Eid: Salman Khan
You don’t have to live up to an image to be a man: Sunny Deol
Veteran Malayalam actor Sathar dies
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper