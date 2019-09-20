Fencing Association holds election

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Fencing Association held its election for the office bearers repeating most of the individuals for the top posts, here on Thursday.

While MJ Sharma retained as President, Vijay Sharma has once again been made General Secretary replacing Mohinder Sharma. Satish Sharma has been made Senior Vice President while Sajad Muzeed Choudhary has been nominated as Treasurer of the Association.

Furthermore, the members of the Association authorised the president to nominate other office bearers for the next tenure, a handout issued here today informed.

Earlier, the general body meeting was presided over by General Secretary of J&K Olympic Association (JKOA), Ashutosh Sharma and Treasurer of Fencing Association of India (FAI), Ashok Dudhare.

Outgoing General Secretary, Mohinder Sharma presented the vote of thanks.