Fencer Rashid becomes International Referee

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: International fencer and Sub Inspector with J and K Police, Rashid Ahmed Choudhary has qualified the International Referee examination held at Dubai recently under the banner of Fencing Confederation of Asia.

Around 50 fencers from 40 nations appeared for the exam. Rashid was only fencer from J and K to appear and pass in Sabre event.

Meanwhile, the J and K Amateur Fencing Association congratulated Rashid Choudhary for the achievement and extended best wishes for the future endeavours.