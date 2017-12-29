Fencer Rashid becomes International Referee

International fencer and Sub Inspector Rashid Ahmed Choudhary of Jammu
Sports Reporter
JAMMU: International fencer and Sub Inspector with J and K Police, Rashid Ahmed Choudhary has qualified the International Referee examination held at Dubai recently under the banner of Fencing Confederation of Asia.
Around 50 fencers from 40 nations appeared for the exam. Rashid was only fencer from J and K to appear and pass in Sabre event.
Meanwhile, the J and K Amateur Fencing Association congratulated Rashid Choudhary for the achievement and extended best wishes for the future endeavours.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Plastic in road
I’m content even without being in a relationship: Barrymore
Permanent gallery required for depicting hist of Bengali cinema : Ghosh
I want everything: Priyanka Chopra
Nana Patekar at BSF hqs in Jammu
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper