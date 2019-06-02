Female passengers worst affected in public transport

Share Share 0 Share

Dear Editor,

Traffic scenario in Jammu is worsening with each passing day as commuters get caught in traffic snarls for hours before reaching their destination. Overloaded mini buses are a common scene. The claims of the Traffic Police Department to take measures to streamline the movement of traffic in the city have failed.

With the Traffic Police choosing to look the other way, overloading in buses, mini buses and tempos goes on unchecked, especially in the outskirts of the city notwithstanding the fact that many people have lost their lives in road accidents across the State over the past months. The worst affected due to this non implementation of rules is the female passengers.

Many a time we have noticed that it is written in mini buses that seat 1-6 is reserved for women but no one ever pays any attention towards this. Overloading is witnessed during the peak hours, particularly during the morning time and females can be seen standing in these overloaded minibuses.

It is a common scene to see that the minibuses are not only packed to capacity but many passengers even sit on the roof which is extremely dangerous. The rat race among the matador drivers to pick up maximum passengers has many times led to serious tragedies, but neither the operators nor the enforcement agencies have ever learnt a lesson. There is a dire need for better regulation to make the travelling on the roads terror free and safe.

It is really sad that mini bus operators have no traffic sense and are driving on the roads recklessly. There is overloading in mini buses, people hardly bother to read what is clearly mentioned on the sides that seats are reserved for handicapped and female passengers but no one pays any attention towards this. Mini bus operators hardly bother about the inconvenience being caused to female passengers.

Overloading has become a common problem in our area. Leave aside mini buses and buses, overloading in newly introduced ‘tempos’, used to ferry passengers from one place to another, is yet a new phenomenon but the authorities seem to be reluctant in initiating action against these violators. The risk is always high in travelling in such overloaded vehicles, particularly in overloaded tempos where the passengers hang behind the moving vehicle, which creates problem for the drivers in controlling the vehicle.

Moreover, passengers are left with no other option as these minibus operators do not move until the vehicle is fully loaded with passengers.

In absence of modern traffic management techniques, every effort of the administration to streamline the same has proved futile due to which passengers are suffering. The need of the hour is to keep a strict vigil on such mini buses and moreover, implementation of rules should be there. Traffic cops need to do their duty properly and should leave no stone unturned to curb the menace.

DP Singh (Raju),

Jammu.