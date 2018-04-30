Felicitation ceremonies mark culmination of 29th Road Safety Week

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Development Commissioner of Rajouri Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary emphasised that the campaign initiated under the Road Safety Week shouldn’t end up with valedictory function but the stakeholders should endeavour to make it regular activity to achieve the vision envisaged under the campaign.

He was speaking in the impressive concluding function of 29th Road Safety Week organised by the Motor Vehicle Department in conference hall of PWD Dak Bungalow.

Present in the function were SSP Yougal Manhhas, DySp Traffic Police Rajouri Mohd Rafiq, MVD Inspectors MVD Inspector Ranjeev Bhasin and Aslam Parvez, officials of traffic police besides students, member of Press Club Rajouri and Civil Society and Transporters.

On the occasion, group discussions and question-answer sessions were held. Detailed discourses on various aspects of road safety such as traffic rules and regulations, traffic signals, ills of over speeding, drunken driving and overloading besides role of students and civil society in spreading the message of road safety were carried out.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Shahid complimented the Motor Vehicle Department for spearheading an intensive awareness campaign under Road Safety Week and asked officials of department to make it a regular activity in the district in well-knit coordination with district police, traffic authorities and other stakeholders.

Later the DCC along with SSP Rajouri and other officials felicitated the students, media persons and transporters for actively participating in the week long campaign.

POONCH: A week long campaign under 29th Road Safety Week concluded in Poonch with a valedictory function held at auditorium of Degree College Poonch (GDC). The function was organised by Motor Vehicle Department in collaboration with college administration.

Assistant Commissioner Development Basharat Hussain was the Chief Guest in the function which was attended by ARTO Abdul Raheem, Principal Degree College Poonch Musharraf Hussain Shah, Principal GHSS Sheesh Mahal, faculty members of GDC Poonch, representatives from Civil Society, Media Persons, transporters and students.

A symposium was organised on the occasion on road safety in which students from different schools participated and spoke about the theme of Road Safety Week.

Speaking on occasion, Adll Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of Motor Vehicles Department for taking lead in organising such a meticulously planned awareness campaign in the district.

Principals of GDC Poonch and GHSS Sheesh Mahal and professors of GDC College also held detailed deliberations on road safety and role of a responsible society in spreading the awareness about it for saving precious lives lost in road accidents. Later, different stakeholders who remained at the forefront in week long campaign were felicitated in the function.

DODA: The 29th Road Safety Week with the theme “Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha” concluded with a debate and painting competition organised by Motor Vehicle Department here at HSS boys.

Chief Planning Officer Doda Yoginder Katoch was chief guest on the occasion, while Principal of the host school Tanveer Wani was Guest of Honour. The CPO stressed upon the participants to strictly adhere to traffic rules and brief others also on various road safety issues.

The Principal Tanveer Wani asked the participants to avoid over speeding, use of mobile phone, drunk driving, wrong parking, racing and underage driving to prevent loss of precious human lives in road mishaps. Dy SP HQ Iftikhar Ahmed, DPEO Doda Ayaz Mughal and ARTO Zubair Ahmed also spoke on the occasion and stressed upon the need for adopting necessary road safety measures for averting road accidents and loss of precious life. Iqra Balwan and Tazium Fatima of Shaheen Public HSS Doda were adjudged as winners in senior and junior level respectively.

Similarly, Shalini of GDC Doda was declared winner in debate competition, Senior Category while Saniya Malik of Govt HSS girls bagged the first prize in junior category.

AD Planning Waseem Raja, Principal Green Model school O.P. Chandail, Principal Shaheen Public School Hafiz Khurwani, Inspector MVD Jasbir Singh, Teachers, Headmaster, staff of ARTO office, Drivers and Conductors.

Meanwhile, an awareness camp was organised by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) on the theme Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha here at Thathri as part of the 29th Road Safety Week.

Over 120 passenger vehicles drivers and conductors of the Tehsil including participated in the awareness programme. Addressing the camp, ARTO Zubair Ahmed sought the cooperation of drivers and conductors in spreading the message of road safety and making the road safety week meaningful.

KATHUA: The Motor Vehicle Department Kathua organised an Awareness cum felicitation programme to mark the last day of the 29th National Road Safety Week.

Acknowledging the support extended by different stakeholders, Motor Vehicle Department under the aegis of RTO Kathua felicitated participating schools and Bus unions for their awareness activities during the week-long event.

Speaking on the occasion RTO Pardeep Manhas hailed the administration of participating schools, bus union, mini bus and truck unions for coming forward and actively participating in the awareness activities organised by RTO office across the district. Heads of participating schools namely Government Mode school Chack Rijju, Learning Temple School, Sacred Heart School, Tiny Scholars School besides Govt. Higher Secondary Schools (Girls and Boys) were given trophies and certificate of participation for holding activities like Painting competition, debates, rallies etc during the week. DTI Traffic Kathua and Information department were also felicitated for their contribution in organising host of awareness activities at different locations. ARTO Kathua Indu Jamwal presented vote of thanks and appreciated the participants for extending all possible help for the success of weeklong activities on road safety.