Fee structure for MD/MS/MBBS courses in ASCOMS for 2019-20 Session revised

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Wednesday revised fee structure for MD/MS/MBBS courses in Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences and Hospital (ASCOMS), Sidhra for the session 2019-20 onwards.

According to a notification issued by Health and Medical Education Department here, the Fee Structure Committee, J&K State, accorded sanction to revised fee structure of various courses undertaken in ASCOMS, Sidhra, Jammu.

For MS/MD courses, the fee structure of nine seats under government quota and seven seats of Management quota have been revised to Rs 12,15,000 while two NRI seats which will be filled by Management has been revised to US Dollars 26,317.

“The revision is subject to the stipulation that ASCOMS will pay stipend to the PG students of all the three categories at par with the stipends being paid to the PG students in the State Government Medical/Dental Colleges in terms of Government Order No.597-HME of 2017 dated October 25, 2017,” the order said.

Under MBBS course, the fee structure of 40 government and 40 management seats have been revised to Rs 4,95,000 while 10 seats reserved for weaker sections of society has been revised to Rs 42,900 and 10 seats of NRI category has been revised to US Dollars 21,522.