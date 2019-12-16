FDP on Quantum Science & Technology begins at BGSBU

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Two weeks DST Sponsored Faculty Development Programme on Quantum Science & Technology commenced from 16th December, 2019 in the School of Material Sciences & Nanotechnology, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri. Vice Chancellor BGSBU Prof. Javed Musarrat expressed his greeting and wishes for the success of the Programme. He further emphasized on keeping pace with the latest trends and technologies in Material Sciences & Nanotechnology particularly in Quantum Science. Prof. Iqbal Parwez, Dean, Academic Affairs was the Chief Guest of the occasion. Prof. Iqbal Parwez appreciated the efforts of the School for organizing the FDP and highlighted the importance of such programme for overall grooming of Academia.Prof. Iqbal said that such programmes would strengthen the vision of The Vice Chancellor Prof. Javed Musaart to develop BGSBU as a centre of excellence in teaching and research. He stressed upon the participant to get maximum benefit of the expert lecture and should come up with novel ideas and contribute in the ongoing in the field of quantum sciences. Earlier, Dean, School of Material Sciences & Nanotechnology Prof. Mohammad Asger, welcomed the guests and the participants and shed light on the objective of conducting FDP on such an important theme. Prof. Patrick Dasgupta, from the Department of Physics & Astrophysics, University of Delhi, was the key note speaker in the innagural session. He deliberated on the theme of the programme and its relevance in research and other applications. He shed light on the latest trends and challenges in the area of the Quantum Sciences.

Experts from within and outside Jammu and Kashmir have been invited to deliver lectures during the two week long course.Present on the occasion were, Prof. G. M. Malik, Dean of School of Education, Prof. Naseem Ahmad, Dean, School of Management, Heads of various Teaching Departments, besides scholars, students & faculty members. The formal vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Feroz Ahmad Mir, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics.