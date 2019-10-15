FDP on ‘Internet of Things’ begins at Central University

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Department of Computer Science and Information Technology, Central University of Jammu, organised a Faculty Development Programme (FDP) here on Monday. The programme, conducted in collaboration with AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy, New Delhi, was inaugurated by Prof Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Jammu.

In his presidential remarks, Prof Aima stressed upon the need of imparting training on contemporary technologies to enhance one’s competency level. He encouraged the participants to learn as much as possible from such FDPs and asked for conducting these FDPs on regular basis.

Further, Prof Aima congratulated the team from Department of Computer Science and IT for organising this event.

The inaugural ceremony of the workshop started with welcome address by Dr Yashwant Singh, Head of Department, Computer Science and IT. He informed the audience about objective and importance of AICTE’s ATAL academy as well as tools required for Internet of Things (IoT) in the modern era of computing.

Prof Devanand, Dean Basic and Applied Sciences, in his remarks, said that this workshop on the topic of Internet of Things (IoT) will be highly beneficial for the participants.

The resource persons for the workshop included Ankit Mohan and Nitish Bhardwaj, the leading practitioners from Advanced Tech Pvt India Ltd Chandigarh as well as Dr Sudeep Tanwar, Dr Pradeep Kumar Singh and Dr Baijnath Kaushik, leading academicians from other universities of the country.

The organising committee of the workshop included faculty members of the Department including Dr Arvind Selwal, Dr Bhavna Arora, Dr Deepti Malhotra and Dr Neerendera Kumar. Formal vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Bhavna Arora, Assistant Professor.