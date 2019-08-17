FDA sensitises stakeholders about sale, distribution of drugs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Foods and Drugs Administration sensitised stakeholders of Pharma Trade fraternity regarding sale, distribution, pattern and tracking of drugs comprising of habit-forming ingredients viz Codeine Phosphate, Tramadol, Alprazolam, etc besides abortifacient drugs.

In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Assistant Drugs Controller, Jammu wherein the members of Trade Associations like JKCDA, JPDA, JCA and representatives of Pharmaceutical Depot Holders along with authorised stockiest (s) and prominent retailers were also present.

During the meeting, the trade fraternity was impressed upon to regulate the sale of pre-identified brands of habit-forming formulations strictly to identified medical outlets rationally/ judiciously i.e., in and around near Primary Health Care Institutions /Medical Outlets, where the doctors are prescribing such drug formulations or to such counters only, who have adopted computerised system of billing to meet the objective besides ensuring that such drugs are strictly dispensed in consonance with prescriptions only to needy patients.

The trade fraternity was also impressed upon to coordinate with a missionary and human approach, so that misuse of such drugs can be eradicated from the society. They were asked for maintaining complete sales records of such drugs so as to ensure that these formulations are made available to needy patients only and in no way find a place for pilferage into hands of anti-social elements.

The State Drug Controller impressed upon the traders to dispense drugs comprising of habit-forming ingredients strictly under rules to needy patients only, failing which action as contemplated under relevant provisions shall be initiated against the defaulters.

Moreover, recently statutory drug samples of more than hundred drug formulations viz Antibiotics, PPI, Steroid, NSAIDs etc were drawn to check the identity, strength and purity. These samples have been referred to the State Drug Testing Laboratories for framing legal opinion to ascertain their quality parameters. Operations of 6 retail sale outlets have been suspended for non-maintenance of sales records as mandated under the provisions of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 & rules there-under.