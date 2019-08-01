FDA seals 2 manufacturing units, seizes food products worth Rs 6 lakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Wednesday conducted inspections of the manufacturing units viz JK Food Industries opposite Kotbalwal Jail, M/s Dairy King Food Product Gharaota Block Kotbhalwal, M/S sunrise Bread Box Bakery Purkhoo, M/S quality Fruit Ice cream, Machine Domana, M/s Vaid Milk Products Pvt. Ltd. Gangyal, M/s J.K Oil Industries, Gangyal, M/s Sansar oil Mills, Sansar Dal Mills & Sansar Flour Mills, Gangyal.

During the drive, it was observed that JK Food Industries had no proper basic infrastructure as mandated under law for manufacturing of Noodles ( Dry) and accordingly Food License issued in favour of said firm was suspended.

One of the Manufacturing Unit M/S Sansar Flour Mills, Gangyal who was found carrying manufacturing process in unhygienic conditions and without mandatory FSSAI Food License, was sealed on spot. During the Special drive 8 samples of various categories of food articles viz, Sewain, Frozen Dessert, Biscuits, Toned Dahi, Mustard Oil, Refined Soyabean Oil, Besan & Atta have been lifted and sent to the Food Laboratory for analysis.

In Kashmir Division, various Food Manufacturing Units of Industrial Estate, Rangreth Budgam viz, Kashmir Dairy, Aqualite Waters, Aroma Sweets, Golden Sweets, Shaw and Shaw Foods, Royal Fast Food, Royal Bakery, Royal Sweets, Adfar Spices, Kanwal Spices, HR Spices and FIL Industries Ltd. were inspected by the team. A total of 7 Food Samples were lifted from various Food Business Establishments and were sent to Food testing Lab for analytical purposes.

The manufacturing process of M/S Royal Fast Foods was prohibited and stocks of snacks worth Rs. 6.00 lakh were seized from the said manufacturing unit. The license of M/s Aroma Sweets was suspended for a period of ten days.