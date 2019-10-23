F&DA Challans several food business establishments

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On the upcoming festival of Diwali, Food Safety Wing of Food & Drugs Administration, Jammu continued special drive under the supervision of Vinod Sharma, Commissioner, Food & Drugs Administration, J&K.

The drive was headed by Dr Parvesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety Jammu.

During the drive, Food Safety team inspected various whole sale sweet manufacturers and retail sweet shops situated in Nanak Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Channi Himmat, Paloura, Canal Road, Shakti Nagar, Rehari, Janipur, Lakad Mandi, Gangyal, Digiana, Naibasti and Muthi where in 17 samples of sweets and milk products like Paneer and Khoya were lifted and have been sent to the Food Testing Laboratory Jammu for checking standard of purity.

Further, 8 violators were challaned for unhygienic and insanitary conditions in cooking / processing areas of their shops and commercial activities of four Whole Sale Sweet manufacturers were stopped as their infrastructures are not upto standards.

Amongst Challaned were Brijander Sweet Shop Muthi, Agarwal Food Products Lakad Mandi, Foran Singh Sweet Shop Bhadarwai Colony, S.K Sweet Shop Shakti Nagar, Milk Shop Madan Lal and Milk Shop of Arjun Kumar Chowdhary at Vikas Nagar, Bal Krishan Sweet Shop at Paloura, Jammu and those whose activities were stopped were Brijander Sweet Shop, Agarwal Food Products, S.K Sweet Shop Shakti Nagar, Chowdhary Sweet Shop at Deshmesh Nagar and Bansi Di Hatti, Nai Basti.

Three workshops of sweet manufacturers were also sealed for not having FSSAI licenses and those sealed were Bal Krishan Sweet Shop at Paloura, Foran Singh Sweet Shop at Bhadarwai Colony Muthi and Ram Dass Sweet Shop Gangyal.

Dr Parvesh instructed the shopkeepers to keep all food items covered and sell fresh and good quality sweets to the public.

The team comprised of Food Safety Officers Ajay Khajuria, Daleep Singh, Hans Raj Andotra and Pervaiz Ahmed.