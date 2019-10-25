FDA Challans eight food business establishments

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In view of ensuing Diwali festival, Food Safety Wing of Food & Drugs Administration (FDA), Jammu intensified its checking drive and challaned eight food business establishments for selling sweets under unhygienic conditions.

The drive, conducted under overall supervision of Vinod Sharma, Commissioner, Food & Drugs Administration J&K, was headed by Dr Parvesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner accompanied by other Food Safety Officers. During the drive, Food Safety team inspected various sweet shops, wall-mart and Big Bazar situated in Nanak Nagar, Pacca Danga, Talab Tillo, Kanji House, Bhagwati Nagar, Vinayak Bazar, Toph Sherkhanian, Gandhi Nagar and Sanjay Nagar and other areas. During the drive, 24 samples of sweets were lifted by the team, which have been sent to the Food Testing Laboratory Jammu for checking standard of purity. Establishments from whom the samples were lifted included Raina Sweet Shop Pacca Danga; Sain Ji Di Hatti, Pacca Danga; Bansi Di Hatti, Pacca Danga; Jagdambay Sweet Shop, Talab Tillo; Jai Vaishno Sweet Shop, Jai Maa Shakti Petha House, New Vaishno Shakti Food Products at Kanji House; Chib Sweets at Nanak Nagar, Gupta Sweet Shop, Pooja Sweet Shop at Vinayak Bazaar, Wal Mart India Pvt Ltd (Best-Price) Toph Sherkhanian, Nav-Durga Sweet Shop Aquaf Market, Lovely Sweet Shop Gole Market and Pahalwan Sweet Shop, Sanjay Nagar, Jammu.

Further, eight food business operators were challaned for unhygienic and insanitary conditions while a workshop of sweet manufacturer, running under the name & Style M/s Sultan Sweets Bhagwati Nagar was sealed for not having FSSAI license.

The inspection team comprised of Food Safety Officers Ajay Khajuria, Daleep Singh, Hans Raj Andotra and Pervaiz Ahmed.