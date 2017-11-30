FCS&CA realizes Rs 16,0350 from erring traders in Srinagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: According to the Deputy Director Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Srinagar, an enforcement squad of the Department conducted market checking in the month of November 2017 in various areas falling within the vicinity of Srinagar.

During the market checking, 655 business establishments were inspected and a penal sum of Rs 160350 were collected as a fine from 241 erring shopkeepers.