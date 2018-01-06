FC Hiranagar wins football final in Police Sports Festival

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: On the fifth day of ongoing sports festival organised by Kathua Police under the supervision of Mohd Suleman Choudhary SSP Kathua, on Friday matches of football in boys category and competition of 100 mtrs race and shot put in girls category were played between the under-19 age group teams of district Kathua.

First semi final match of football was played between FC Float and FC United Kathua which was won by FC United Kathua by 3-2 goals while second semi final match was played between SFA Kathua-A and FC Hiranagar which was won by FC Hiranagar by 2-1 goals.

Final match was played between FC Hiranagar and FC United Kathua which was won by FC Hiranagar by 4-2 goals.

In girls category, nine girls participated in shot put competition in which Razeena Akhter of Janglote stood first and Roshan Bibi of Nagri stood second where as Madhu Bala of Hr. Sec. School Kootah stood third.

In 100 mtrs race competition of girls, Roshan Bibi stood first, Madhu Bala second and Razeena Akhter stood third in the first heat. Shivani stood first, Sakshi stood second and Gitika third in 2nd heat on the day. On the occasion Sanjay Parihar JKPS Addl SP Kathua and Parul Bhardwaj JKPS Dy SP DAR were also present to encourage the participating players.