Fatherhood has made me less self-oriented: Shahid Kapoor

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput welcomed their first child together, Misha, two years ago and the actor says fatherhood has completely changed his outlook towards life.

Shahid, 37, says it is impossible for an actor to not be “self-oriented”, but fatherhood has taught him to be less self-absorbed.

“Fatherhood has brought a lot of change in me as a person and as a human being. My priorities have changed. I am less self-oriented now, because I believe actors can never be not self-oriented. I think I am more open to different point of views. I have matured and feel a lot more grown up now,” Shahid told PTI.

The actor, who will be soon welcoming his second child with wife Mira, said he wants to be a part of every moment of their life and spend as much time as he can with them.

“It is no more about just being an actor. I have a family and a kid. I want to be part of my child’s growth. I want to be with her in each and every moment. The whole experience of being a parent has been beautiful and life-changing,” he added

Shahid was speaking on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018, where he walked for designer Amit Aggarwal in a show presented by Nexa. Dressed in black, the actor set the ramp on fire along with Disha Patani.

The actor said he may have become more updated in terms of fashion, but things were not the same when he started his career in the Hindi film industry.

“I enjoy the whole limelight now. Did I enjoy when I started? I am not sure because I was very conscious of myself and I was not very fashionable and didn’t understand things. I was not born and brought up in that atmosphere I had a very middle class life.”

Shahid said he decided to focus on his off-camera appearances because it was part of his job.

“It is something which has come with time. I have cultivated it and I have learned to enjoy it. Honestly, I am the kind of person that if something is part of my job I will work hard to get it right. I enjoy getting all the aspect of my job right because I am very passionate about what I do, he said.

Shahid will next be seen “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, is slated to release on September 21.(PTI)