Father-son among three nabbed with 538 bottles of illicit liquor

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI/JAMMU: Police on Monday detained a father-son among three and seized 538 bottles of illicit liquor from their possession.

As per the details, Dansal Police on a tip off raided a suspected location and detained a father-son for black-marketing of illicit liquor. During search, 322 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from their possession.

The accused identified as Baldev Singh, resident of Duga and Omkar Singh were arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against them.

Meanwhile, Narwal police received an information that a tanker driver is carrying illicit liquor. Acting swiftly, police rushed to the spot and seized 216 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Deoinder Singh, resident of Raipur, Satwari. A case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.