Father, son among three hurt in assault

State Times News JAMMU: A father-son among three were injured in assault in city on Monday. As per the details, Ajeet Raj (60), son of Simba Ram and his son Rakesh (32) resident of Shere Chak got injured in an assault attempt in the area and were shifted in GMC vide MLC no 4669 and 4770 due to assault case at home b/by som nath nephew informed p/s arnia through pcr jammu Meanwhile, Lahawati, wife of late Dhani Ram resident of Bishnah admitted in GMC due to assault case at home.
