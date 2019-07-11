Father-son among three electrocuted

State Times News

Kupwara: Three persons including a father and son duo were killed and two others injured due to electrocution following a short circuit in Tangdar sector of Kupwara on Wednesday.

As per the details, five persons were electrocuted after they tried to switch off their electric appliances in their houses and suffered serious injuries.

All the injured were taken to SDH Tangdar where three of them succumbed and two others are undergoing treatment.

The deceased trio has been identified as Abdul Qadeer (55) son of Mohammad Yaqoob Chak, Tabir Ahmad Chak (26) son of Abdul Qadeer Chak and Qari Nawaz Ali Khan (22) son of Ali Asgar Khan. Injured persons were Mohammad Irshad (30) son of Ali Asgar and Sakeena Begum (45) wife of Abdul Hamid Joo. An FIR under RPC section 304 A has been registered against PDD for negligence.