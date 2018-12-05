Father-daughter killed in mishap

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI : A father and his daughter was killed on Wednesday after the tempo they were travelling met with an accident in Rajouri outskirts.

As per the details, The tempo (Jk02AG 0587) which was on way from Koteranka to Khwas, when reached near Mukku Galla Badhal met with an accident and fell down 200mtrs from road in a deep gorge resulting which three persons getting injuries. In accident a man namely Mohd Razaq (30) son of HaJi Abdulla and his one year’s daughter resident of Halgi Mohra Badhal died while driver namely Altaf son of Kala Khan got injured and was shifted to CHC Kandi.