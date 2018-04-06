Father-daughter duo injured in Pak shelling in Rajouri

Share Share 0 Share 0

Centre gives green signal for construction of 14, 460 bunkers to shield civilians

JAMMU: A man and his daughter were injured after Pakistani troops fired mortar bombs at forward posts and targeted civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place last evening in the Nowshera sector.

Pakistani troops also fired small arms and automatic weapons. They targeted the Sair and Kadli hamlets and forward posts of the Indian Army, the officials said.

Bola Ram and his daughter Sangeeta suffered splinter injures after a 120mm mortar shell exploded in their house’s compound. They were hospitalised, they said.

On Tuesday, an Army jawan was killed while four others, including a Lieutenant and JCOs, were injured as Pakistani troops fired mortar bombs at forward posts in Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC in Poonch.

However, the shelling did not impact cross-LoC trade that takes place for four days a week from Tuesday to Friday along the Chakan Da Bagh in Poonch district and Salamabad in Uri sector of Baramulla district.

The death toll due to Pakistani shelling along the LoC this year has gone up to 27, with the latest incidents.

The dead included 13 security personnel and five members of a family who lost their lives when a shell hit their house in Balakote sector of Poonch district on March 18.

Meanwhile, Centre has given the green signal for the construction of 14, 460 bunkers at a cost of Rs 415.73 crore to shield civilians in Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani shelling.

Pakistan has repeatedly violated ceasefire in the state and in 2018 alone, there have been over 650 such instances of firing or shelling from across the LoC. While the Indian Army ensures a befitting reply is given each time, civilians have borne the brunt of the collateral damage. It is because of this that the state-owned NBCC has been given the go-ahead to construct protective bunkers. “NBCC has received sanction from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, for the Construction of 14,460 bunkers in villages along the Indo-Pak Border in the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) amounting Rs 415.73 crore (approx),” the company said in a BSE filing, according to news agency PTI.

It is expected that the number of civilian casualties can be brought down significantly by constructing bunkers – an urgent requirement considering the figures of 2017. According to some non-governmental reports, over 55 civilian deaths – either due to cross-border terrorism or cross-border shelling – occurred in J&K in 2017 alone.

Construction of bunkers to protect civilians then can help in reducing tragic deaths.