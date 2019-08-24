FATF Asia-Pacific Group puts Pakistan in terror ‘blacklist’: Officials

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: The Asia Pacific Group of the FATF, a global watchdog for terror financing and money laundering, has put Pakistan in a terror ‘blacklist’ for its failure to curb funnelling of funds to groups responsible for scores of attacks in India, officials here said on Friday.

While putting Pakistan in an ‘Enhanced Expedited Follow Up List’, the Financial Action Task Force’s Asia Pacific Group also found that the country was non-compliant on 32 of 40 compliance parameters related to terror financing and money laundering, they said. The FATF APG meeting was held in Canberra, Australia, and the discussions, which ended Friday, lasted more than seven hours over two days.

India is a member of both the APG and the FATF consultations and was represented by a team of officials from the ministries of Home, External Affairs and Finance.

Pakistan’s multi-ministerial team at the APG meeting was led by the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

“The APG has placed Pakistan in the Enhanced Expedited Follow Up List (Blacklist) for failure to meet its standards,” an Indian official privy to developments said. He added that it had failed to stop funding to groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Actions demanding a review of Pakistan’s compliance record were pushed by the US, the UK, Germany and France.

Despite its efforts, Pakistan could not convince the 41-member APG plenary to upgrade it on any parameter, he said.

On 11 “effectiveness parameters” of terror financing and money laundering, Pakistan was adjudged low on 10.

Pakistan now has to focus on avoiding the FATF blacklist in October, when the 15-month timeline on the FATF’s 27-point action plan ends, another official explained.