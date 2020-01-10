FASTag mandatory from Jan 14: NHAI

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: FASTag will be mandatory to pay toll charges at NH Toll Plazas across the country, including those in J&K, from January 14, 2020. The deadline to make toll payments through FASTag was extended by MORT&H, Government of India upto January 14, after which vehicles, not fitted with FASTag, will have to pay double the toll on entering FASTag lanes of toll plazas. Moreover, exemptions and concessions will only be applicable through FASTag only.

Project Director, NHAI PIU Jammu, Ajay Kumar Rajak informed that a large number of FASTags are being sold on daily-basis and number of vehicles fitted with FASTags has increased multiple times in last two months in J&K. He added that the rule will be strictly implemented in J&K as no more extension is being given by the Government of India. Rajak requested all pending stakeholders to install/activate FASTags on their vehicles for availing concessions like local residents’ monthly pass, return journey pass, avoiding payment of double-toll and seamless movement across toll plazas on National Highways in India.

“FASTags have been made available at toll plazas, branches of banks e.g., PNB, HDFC, ICICI, Kotak Mahindra, Paytm etc. NHAI FASTags are available at toll plazas, which can be recharged/ linked with bank account by using ‘My FASTag App’. The FASTag can also be bought from online shopping sites e.g. Amazon, Paytm, etc.