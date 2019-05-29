Fast tracking of family disputes; SAC approves 2 Courts

Share Share 0 Share

SRINAGAR: The SAC which met today under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik has approved establishment of two Family Courts, one each at Jammu and Srinagar in the first phase along with creation of 29 posts of various categories for each Court.

The establishment of Family Courts will help to promote conciliation in, and secure speedy settlement of, disputes relating to marriage and family affairs and for matters connected thereto.

Pertinent to mention that the Jammu and Kashmir Family Courts, Act has been enacted in the State in November, 2018. The Hon’ble High Court processed a proposal for establishment of three Courts in Jammu and three Courts in Srinagar and one each in rest of the districts with supporting staff. There is a pendency of around 12,000 cases relating to family disputes in different courts of the State. Out of these cases, 3,768 cases are pending in Jammu district and 1,431 cases in Srinagar district. The newly established Courts shall be able to fast pace the cases to provide timely justice to the people.

The posts approved for the Family Courts include District Judges, Principal Counselor, Counselors, Section Officer, Data Entry Operator, Superintendent Witness Assistance, Superintendent Witness Mediation, Superintendent for Legal Aid, Nazir, Reader, Copyist, Driver, Jamadar, Sweeper, Chowkidar and posts of Senior Scale Stenographer, Ahlimad, Orderlies for Assistance, Orderlies for Mediation and Orderlies for Legal Aid and posts of Orderlies at Jammu and Srinagar.