Farooq takes up Kashmiri students’ safety with CMs of Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday took up the security related issues of the students and others from the Kashmir Valley with Chief Ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, urging them to ensure their safety and well being.

Expressing concern over threats and intimidation to the Kashmiri students in various parts of the country, Dr Farooq Abdullah spoke on phone with Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amrinder Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot and Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and urged them to take appropriate measures for instilling sense of security among them.

“The students are in panic and fearing for their lives”, Dr Abdullah told the Chief Ministers, adding that security is needed to be beefed up in the areas they are staying besides anti-social elements booked for their intimidating tactics.

The Chief Ministers of the three states shared the concern of Dr Farooq Abdullah and informed him about various steps taken in this regard. They assured him that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdullah has again reiterated his appeal to the people of Jammu for maintaining their high traditions of secularism, amity and brotherhood. He stressed on the need for isolating elements inimical to peace and inclusive character of Jammu by maintaining unity and tranquility.

“Foiling attempts of anti-social elements unitedly by the people belonging to various segments society is need of the hour”, he said and hoped the sagacious people of Jammu will rise to the occasion and not play into the hands of those dividing the society.