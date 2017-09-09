Farooq takes U-turn; questions NIA, seeks release of separatists

MUHAMMAD MUKARAM

SRINAGAR: Taking a U-turn on his stand, National Conference patriarch and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Friday asked Delhi to release all the separatist leaders held by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and also assign the job of probing how NC was weakened in Kashmir to NIA.

Political observers see Farooq’s shift from his earlier stance as his fear-psychosis and insecurity with regard to his alleged involvement in JKCA scam which is haunting the NC Patron for the past many years.

Contrary to today’s remarks, Farooq Abdullah, on July 25, had praised the NIA for probing the Hawala funding cases. He had said that NIA should expose all the persons involved in terror funding including the separatists, so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would see their real faces. “I congratulate NIA for its probe on funding of Hurriyat leaders. From where the money has came and how it has been utilized, we will get to know that soon,” Farooq Abdullah had said.

Being apprehensive on the outcome of NIA probe and his standing in JKCA scam, Farooq Abdullah has now started batting for the separatists.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function to mark death anniversary of his father Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, he said that the raids by NIA won’t yield anything, adding “these exercises are only aimed at defaming and creating a turbulent situation in the Valley”.

“I will consider these raids valid only if something substantial come out. If it is just to scare them, then I would like to tell the Government of India that no matter how much atrocities they commit, people here (in Kashmir) will not sell their ideals,” Abdullah maintained.

He said that separatists should be released so that they can tell Home Minister what they have to tell. He also asked the central probing agency to investigate the money spent by government to fragment NC.

To a question on the four-day visit of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to the Valley, Farooq Abdullah said he did not expect anything at all to come out of it.

“I have no expectation at all. He will come, he will meet as he had done before. He led a delegation of MPs (earlier).

What happened to that delegation and their recommendations? Nothing happened and I expect nothing to happen now,” said Abdullah, the president of the opposition National Conference.

On the steps taken by his National Conference for defending Article 35A of the Constitution which has been challenged by an NGO before the Supreme Court, the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said his party had already prepared a team of lawyers for this purpose.

“I have also spoken to the lawyer. We will have a good representation of lawyers who will defend Article 35A,” he said.

Article 35A provides special rights to permanent citizens of the state.

On the killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru, Abdullah said it was the most tragic event “for us all who want to defend democracy, who want to defend against the communal tendencies that are emerging in the country.”

On the Rohingya issue, Abdullah said, “It is the most tragic event of the century where innocent people are being eliminated because of their religion. I want to raise this question to the United Nations Human Rights Commission — What are they doing? Do not they see the murder of democracy and humanity?”

“I would request Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi that she must work very hard to save these (Rohingya) people who are part of her country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Farooq Abdullah could not be contacted, despite repeated attempts.