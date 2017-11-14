Farooq should apologise for statement on PoK: Heptullah

Even PoK integral part of India: Nitish

Agency

Imphal: Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Monday asked former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah to apologise to the country for his “irresponsible” statement that PoK belongs to Pakistan.

Abdullah, who is the president of National conference, on Saturday had claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and “this won’t change” no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight against each other.

His statement comes days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had rejected the idea of an “independent Kashmir”, saying it was not based on “reality”.

Heptulla said that “Pakistan had occupied PoK illegally in 1948. Kashmir belongs to India both legally, constitutionally and morally. The agenda of our country is to liberate the PoK.”

Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had on Sunday criticised Abdullah, saying that the National Conference president “talks irrationally sometimes”.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asserted that entire Kashmir, including the areas occupied by Pakistan, was an integral part of India.

“We have always held that Kashmir is an integral part of India. This has been our unequivocal stand on the issue. We hold that the whole of Kashmir, including the areas occupied by Pakistan, is an integral part of the country,” he told reporters on the sidelines of his weekly “Lok Samvad” (public interaction) programme.

Kumar was responding to a query on a statement of Farooq Abdullah that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) belonged to Pakistan.

Kumar is also the national president of the JD(U), which is a coalition partner of the BJP in the Bihar government.