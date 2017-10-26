Farooq posted CEO ERA

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Wednesday transferred two IAS officers.

According to GAD order, Saugat Biswas, IAS (JK:2006), Transport Commissioner, J&K, shall hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Information Technology Department, relieving Sanjeev Verma, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department of the additional charge of the post.

Farooq Ahmad Lone, IAS(JK:2009), Officer on Special Duty in the Tourism Department, Civil Secretariat, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency, J&K, relieving Rohit Kansal, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of the additional charge of the post.

Farooq Ahmad Lone shall continue to hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), for Srinagar City for implementation of Smart City Development Project, under Smart City Mission.