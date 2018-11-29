Farooq, Mir mourn demise of Scribe’s mother

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the passing away of Krishna Devi, mother of Arun Joshi, senior journalist and Resident Editor, The Tribune, J&K.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul. They conveyed their condolences to Joshi.

National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana also conveyed his condolences to Arun Joshi and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, NC Provincial Spokesperson, Jammu, Madan Mantoo and Additional Spokesperson Surinder Singh Bunty condoled the demise of mother of Arun Joshi and prayed for peace to departed soul.

Prof M.K Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu expressed grief over the sad demise of Krishna Devi, mother of senior journalist.

While expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Prof Dhar prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee mourned demise of mother of senior journalist, Arun Joshi.

President JKPCC Ghulam Ahmed Mir and all senior leaders of the party condoled sad demise of Krishna Devi, and conveyed their heartfelt condolences to Arun Joshi and expressed deep sympathy with the family and prayed to Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul in heaven.

The entire rank and file of the party offered their condolences and conveyed their heartfelt sympathies with the members of bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.