Farooq meets Rajnath; demands impartial probe in house-breach

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and requested for an impartial enquiry into the circumstances leading to the death of a young man, described by police as a security breach at his Jammu residence last week.
“There are different theories emerging in the media and versions of the family and friends of the deceased young man. Only an impartial enquiry will put to rest all the speculations by bringing the truth to fore,” Farooq said after meeting Singh.
Expressing concern over the incident that took place in the heavily guarded residence, resulting into the loss of the life, the NC leader said he told the home minister that the concern of the family of the deceased cannot be overlooked and they needed to be apprised about the circumstances leading to the unfortunate death of the young man.
The incident happened at Bhatindi in the outskirts of the Jammu city when the intruder, identified as Syeed Murfad Shah, who would have turned 26 next month, rammed his XUV car into the front gate of the former Chief Ministers’ house and continued to drive recklessly and reached the inner garden, according to police.
“An intruder gate-crashed into the house of Abdullah, had a scuffle with security personnel and attempted to snatch a rifle from an officer,” Inspector General of Police (Jammu) S.D Singh Jamwal had told reporters on the day of incident.
The State Government, which is under governor’s rule, has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident.
