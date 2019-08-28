Farooq Khan reviews functioning of Education Deptt

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan, on Tuesday reviewed the functioning of education department in Jammu region in an officer’s meeting.

Advisor emphasized the need of evolving an effective mechanism for rationalization of teaching staff to further streamline functioning of Education Department.

Director School Education, Anuradha Gupta, Joint Directors from various districts of the division, Principal SIE, Chief Education Officers and DIET Principals and other concerned senior officers and officials were present in the meeting.

The Advisor sought details of total number of teachers, masters and lecturers deployed and attached on non-teaching positions-school wise, indicating the period of deployment and the reasons thereof.

He said that the teaching staff that has been attached with the Chief Education Offices (CEO) and Zonal Education Offices (ZEO) for two- three years should be transferred with immediate effect. He asked the provincial directors to conduct meetings on monthly basis with the concerned CEOs and ZEOs to supervise the functioning of the schools.

Director School Education informed the Advisor about various initiatives that have been undertaken by the department to minimize gender gap in terms of school enrolment besides addressing the drop-out ratio.

Advisor also had a detailed review of various centrally sponsored schemes under education sector and exhorted for effective implementation of the same. He also discussed modalities for starting of model schools in the state where the students will be provided with the best facilities.