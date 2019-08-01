Farooq Khan accords farewell to Dir CAD Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On attaining superannuation, Dr Manmohan Singh, KAS Director Command Area Development Jammu was accorded farewell by Advisor to Governor Farooq Khan and Manzoor Ahmad Lone Secretary Agriculture Production Department here on Wednesday.

Singh served for more than 37 years in various State Gazetted Services. He rendered his services at several coveted posts including Deputy Commissioner Excise, Additional Secretary Planning and Development, Additional DDC Kathua, Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporations, MD JK Housing Board and MD JK SRTC. He has been instrumental in streamlining Excise department where he served in various capacities for 13 years, implementation of AMRUT Scheme and getting Jammu selected as Smart City was only during his tenure as Commissioner JMC. Induction of electric buses in JKSRTC fleet was possible only when he was MD JKSRTC. Besides, Farooq Khan and Lone almost all HODs and senior officials of Agriculture Production Department were present and wished him healthy and prosperous post retirement life.