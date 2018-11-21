Farooq inaugurates advocacy workshop on water sanitation

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Reiterating Governor Administration’s commitment to ensure availability of potable drinking water to each household in the State, Secretary PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control, and DMRRR, Farooq Ahmad Shah on Tuesday said that an extensive advocacy campaign has been initiated to sensitize masses about water sanitation and hygiene. The Secretary was speaking during an advocacy workshop and exhibition held under the National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP) by Swarangan Mediation Charitable Trust (NGO) at the Institute of Engineers (India) Channi-Himmat Jammu.

The Secretary said the water table around the globe is depleting and requires contribution of all stakeholders to conserve it with best possible efforts. He said rainwater harvesting, recharging of ponds and restoration/maintenance of water bodies are key measures to safeguard water table besides amending behaviour towards making judicious use of water. He informed that the campaign would be taken to villages/towns for creating awareness at gross roots level. He said cleanliness and preservation of water bodies will pave way for good hygiene and sanitation. The Secretary also administered oath among all the participants to become ambassadors of safe water campaign. A signature campaign was also launched in the workshop besides presentation of impressive Dogri Nukkad Natak on save water theme was presented by the artists.

Director Disaster Management Aamir Ali while addressing the gathering said the government is committed to protect and preserve the water bodies for which adequate measures have been taken to improve the water scenario. He said it is the responsibility of all stakeholders to preserve the water by making its judicious use.

Various speakers of different departments gave their valuable suggestions for water conservation.

Chairman NGO Raj Kumar Dogra, speaking on the occasion said that water is precious and must be used judiciously. Chief Engineer PHE Ashok Gandotra, Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control, Vinod Gupta, SEs and other senior officers were present on the occasion. Later, the Secretary distributed mementoes among the participants of the workshop.