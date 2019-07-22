Farooq asks youth to protect interests of J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said the youth of the State have a key role to play in protecting the interests of the State, saying the need of the hour calls for active engagement of youth in state politics.

Party President while addressing the workers, functionaries here at party functionaries said the old guard in politics has done its bid now the situation calls for the active involvement of youth in politics.

“It is imperative for the youth to come forward and respond to the challenges, our ill-fated state is facing. The transition from old to young is necessary; we have a sprawling population of youth, the need of the hour is too tap its potential,” he said adding, “once forthcoming government with Omar in the vanguard of it, will ensure greater justice for youth. We will empower youth by providing them safe spaces to pursue their vocations. Addressing employment will crown the agenda of the forthcoming government led by Omar. We cannot think of moving forward without feeling the pulse of youth, we have to make amends to the wrongs committed by successive government since 2015,” he said.

On the occasion, PDP founding member, District President Pulwama and former Minister in previous Coalition Government Muhammad Khalil Bandh joined National Conference. He had won Pulwama Assembly Constituency for PDP in 2002, 2008, and 2014 Assembly elections.

Party president welcomed the new entrant into the party fold and said that his joining the party at a time when forces in Delhi doesn’t want us united.

While welcoming, Khalil Bandh into the party fold, party president said, “I appreciate the moral integrity of Bandh; he has taken a judicious decision at a time when forces as are inimical to state are contriving to divide our voice. Posterity will applaud the decision of Bandh for strengthening the efforts for the protection of the special status of the State. I welcome him and I am hopeful that his coming will strengthen the party at grass root level. It is indeed a lovely return; it comes in the wake of efforts to unite the state against the forces as want to divide our voice.”

The new entrant into the party Muhammad Khalil Band while addressing the workers said, “Our state is facing tremendous onslaught on its identity. I am of the thought that only NC can salvage the state towards safe shores. It is NC only that can meet the challenges our State is facing.”

Among others Party’s General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, South Zone President Dr Bashir Veeri, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar, Political Advisor to Party President Mushtaq Guroo, Gh Mohiudin Mir, Showkat Mir, Pir Muhammad Hussain, Qafir Ur Rahman, Sheikh Rafi, Dr Mohd Shafi, Dr Ghulam Nabi, Javaid Rahim Bhat also welcomed the new entrant into the party fold.