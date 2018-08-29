Farmers training programme organised

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Continuing series of training programmes, Farmers Training Centre, Jammu, organised one-day farmers’ awareness camp at village Kishenpur-Manwal of Dansal Sub-Division of Jammu District in which 50 farmers of the area participated.

The camp was conducted under the directions and guidance of Director Agriculture Jammu, H.K Razdan and Deputy Director of Agriculture (Trainings) Jammu, Sunil Kumar Koul.

Speaking on the occasion, Training Officer Sarmesh Kumar and Farm Management Specialist Deepak Kumar advised the farmers to adopt the Improved Agricultural Practices and Latest Technological Interventions for increase in agriculture production and to raise their income. They asked the farmers to avail the benefits of Kisan Credit Cards Scheme (KCCS), Soil Health Card Scheme (SHCS), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and various other State Sector Schemes for the farmers’ welfare. They further said that the farmers can double their income through value addition of their products and diversification of agriculture through apiculture, organic vegetable cultivation, mushroom cultivation and growing of local specialties/cash crops.

SDAO Dansal, Dharmesh Vaid stressed on diversification of farming through adoption of vermi-composting, establishment of bio-gas units and organic farming.

Small Hand Tools and literature on various schemes and programmes for the awareness of the farmers was also distributed on the occasion.

V.K Mantoo AEO, Vinod Kumar Sharma AEA also spoke on the occasion.