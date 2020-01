Farmers to attend JKPF’s CAA rally on Jan 12: Kissan Council

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chairman, J&K Kissan Council (JKKC), Rajesh Bittu extended full support to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed by Indian Parliament on December 11, 2019.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Bittu said that Jammu Kashmir People’s Forum (JKPF) is organising a rally in support of CAA on January 12, 2020, at Parade Chowk Jammu, and Kissans from entire Jammu and Kashmir will be a part of this rally.

Bittu further said that Kissans from entire J&K extend support to CAA and assured that JKPF’s rally on January 12 will witness presence of J&K farmers, especially from Jammu, Samba, Kathua, R S Pura and Udhampur, in huge numbers.