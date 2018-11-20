Farmers should discourage change of agriculture land use: CSD J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Civil Society for Development of J&K State (CSD J&K), while expressing concern over fast commercialisation of agriculture land, asked farmers to discourage change of land use of their green fields that produce best quality paddy and other crops. The society members also observed that change of land use is shrinking agriculture land and thus yield is also decreasing.

Speaking in a meeting of CSD J&K organised by Romesh Lal Vaid District President Jammu Rural at Suchatgarh, CSD Chief Puneet Singh Jamwal said many farmers are preferring schools, petrol pumps, shop lines, farm houses, go downs, stores or even homes on agriculture land due to which we are fast losing our fertile agriculture land.

This, he said, must be discouraged and more thrust should be laid of farming.

Earlier, CSD Chief appointed Dev Raj Verma as President of Suchategarh Assembly Constituency.

He ensured that every possible effort will be put in to help rural areas of Jammu develop on modern lines.

Among others who were present in the meeting include Praveen Verma, Sahil Verma, Harbans Lal, Darshan Lal, Jang Bhadur Chairman, Ajay Kumar, Ashwani Verma, Gayan Chand, Yash Pal, Rajesh Kumar, Nitin Verma and Sahil Kumar.