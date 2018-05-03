Farmers made aware of departmental schemes

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An awareness camp was organised under Kissan Kalyan Karyashala on Wednesday at Tajoor village block Majalta under the direction of Agriculture Extension Officer Majalta Darshan Kumar Sharma, where in about 100 farmers participated and were aware about different schemes of Agriculture Department, Horticulture Dept, Fisheries Dept, Animal Husbandry and J&K Bank Manwal.

Speaking o n the occasion Agriculture Extension Assistant, Shakti Sharma apprised farmers about plantation of hybrid seeds and mushroom cultivation so as to increase agriculture productivity thereby and enhancing income of the farmer. Horticulture Development Officer Majalta Amit Saraf also made the farmers aware about high density plantation of different subtropical fruit crops so as to increase the productivity and income of farmers. The vote of thanks was delivered by Agriculture Extension Assistant Rakesh Balotra.