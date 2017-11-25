Farmers’ income

Dear Editor,

The government had planned to double the income of farmers by 2022. But as per an agriculture survey, the average income of a farming family is about Rs 1,750 a month. The Centre should clarify if this income is going to doubled to Rs 3,500. If this meagre income is the benchmark for future improvements, it would be illogical, unjustified and a cruel joke on farmers. The monthly income of the lowest grade government employee is Rs 18,000 (unskilled). If we consider a farmer in this unskilled category, his income needs a 10-fold increase. Or is it another election ‘jumla’?

K. S Cheema,

Via-e-mail