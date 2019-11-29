Farmers duped under PM Kisan Fasal Bima Yojana: Sadhotra

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, former Minister and senior NC leader alleged that BJP Government at the Centre and in Jammu & Kashmir has duped farmers under PM Kisan Fasal Bima Yojana, as no compensation for damaged paddy crop has been provided to farmers by the insurance companies till date.

“What to talk of compensation, even assessment of damaged crop has not been done,” he said, adding that colour of damaged crop has turned black and there is no taker of it in market. “Even FCI has refused to take the black rice,” he said, adding that famers are feeling helpless and disgusted. There is nobody to listen to the miseries of poor farmers from the government side, he said.

Expressing serious concern over fate of farmers, Sadhotra condemned the government and insurance companies for their apathetic approach towards farmers. “It is very astonishing that not even a single farmer has been given insurance certificate regarding insurance of his crop. Farmers do not know for how much amount their crop has been insured and what will be the mode of getting compensation in case of damage. In many cases, farmers have asked banking institutions not to get their crops insured as insurance companies have duped farmers and a sense of mistrust has housed the minds and hearts of hapless farmers,” the NC leader asserted.

Sadhotra demanded that Government should declare paddy crop 100 per cent damaged due to untimely rains besides taking necessary measures for providing adequate compensation to farmers at the earliest.