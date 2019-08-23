Farmers’ awareness camps organised under NAFCC Project

State Times News

JAMMU: Series of Farmers Awareness Camps organized at Panchayats Showa, Kallari and Raipur-B of Bhalwal Block from August 19 to 21, 2019 under National Adaptation Fund For Climate Change (NAFCC) in which the officers of the Department of Agriculture and experts from SKUAST-J interacted with the farmers of the area and gave technological guidance regarding various components being undertaken in the project.

The farmers awareness camps were conducted under the guidance of Director of Agriculture, Jammu, P.S Rathore which were attended by a large number of farmers and farm women including Panchs and Sarpanchs of respective Panchayats.

Agriculture Information Officer, Farmers Training Center FTC Jammu, J.C Raina highlighted the need of adoption of climate resilient agricultural practices and integrated farming system.

He called upon the farmers to get the maximum benefits through proper implementation of different components of the project for minimizing their vulnerability to climate change.

Dr. Jai Kapoor, Assistant professor SKUAST-J elaborated in detail regarding various cropping and varietal interventions to mitigate the adverse affects of climate change.

The other speakers including Subject Matter Specialist (SDL) Marh, Ashu Kakoria, Demonstrators FTC R. K. Mathu and Ameeta Sharma, AEO Bhalwal, Dr. Vandana Kotwal covered the topics like Soil Health Management, Diversified Farming by adopting Apiculture, Mushroom, Vegetable Cultivation, Seed Production and other allied activities.

The farmers were also briefed about the various components and importance of the NAFCC project being implemented in the 25 villages of Bhalwal Block.

The prominent farmers from the NAFCC project villages also spoke on this occasion about the benefits and facilities being developed under this centrally sponsored project. Sarpanch Raipur-B, Kuljeet Singh thanked the Department for conducting the awareness programme in the Panchayat.