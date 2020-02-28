Farmers’ awareness camp held; KCC declaration forms distributed

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: District Administration Kishtwar in association with Banks today organized an awareness cum special financial inclusion outreach camp here at block Mugalmaidan for saturation of PM Kisan beneficiaries with Kissan credit cards and spreading awareness about other social security schemes of the agriculture and allied sectors.

The camp was attended by Chief Animal Husbandry Officer CAHO, Sanjay Sen; LDM Nisar Ahmed Buttl AEO Arif Khurshed Sirwal, Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer, Amjad Hussain Malik besides Officials of Agriculture Department, Banks, Revenue Department ,Animal & Sheep Husbandry , PRIs ,Lumberdars, and 400 farmers

During the awareness camp KCC self declaration forms, pamphlets and posters, highlighting various schemes of Agriculture, Animal & Sheep Husbandry Departments and other Agri-allied sectors were also distributed among the participants.